$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $76.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

