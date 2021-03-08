$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.77. Maximus reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Maximus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Maximus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $84.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. Maximus has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $84.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.