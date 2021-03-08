$0.84 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.91. General Mills reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

GIS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

