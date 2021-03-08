$0.91 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AptarGroup posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

ATR stock opened at $134.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $68,669,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.