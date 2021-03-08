$0.92 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 633,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

