$0.94 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.