$0.95 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

