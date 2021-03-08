$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

CHRW opened at $94.03 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 267.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 57,477 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

