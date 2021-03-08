0Chain Price Down 2.1% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $30.47 million and $444,983.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00034902 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

