$1.02 EPS Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.06. Allegion posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Allegion by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

