$1.07 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. CL King upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

