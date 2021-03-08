$1.07 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. CL King upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.