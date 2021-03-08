$1.07 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $194.83 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $204.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.41.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

