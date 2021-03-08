$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after acquiring an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $143.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $170.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.