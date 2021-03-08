$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hasbro by 57.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

