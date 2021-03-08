$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $72.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

