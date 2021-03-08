$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

TPR stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,839 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

