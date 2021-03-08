$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.31 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME stock opened at $213.92 on Monday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

