$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.26. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 506,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.