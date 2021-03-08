$1.28 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.60. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

NYSE:KMX opened at $123.20 on Monday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.