$1.32 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.08. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.95. 337,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.