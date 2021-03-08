$1.45 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.44. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 376.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 46.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

