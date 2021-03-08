$1.54 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $167.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

