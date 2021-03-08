$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $0.77. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

