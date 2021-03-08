$1.63 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Magna International reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.60. 1,438,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,504. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $90.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

