$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.35. 1,816,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

