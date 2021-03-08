$1.73 EPS Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

