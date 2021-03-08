-$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post ($1.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.03). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.36.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $4,812,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 452,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

