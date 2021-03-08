$1.91 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.06. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $94.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

