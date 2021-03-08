$1.94 EPS Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.00. Genesco posted earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genesco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $715.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

