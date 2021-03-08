103,847 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.