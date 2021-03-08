1,205,255 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,205,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,807,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

