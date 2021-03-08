1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €23.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €23.20 ($27.29) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.09 ($31.87).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €24.62 ($28.96) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

