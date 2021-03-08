12Ships Hits One Day Volume of $8.23 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $55.99 million and $8.23 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 12Ships has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,959,539,167 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

