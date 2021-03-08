13,035 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $85.14 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42.

