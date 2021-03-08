$150.01 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $150.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $150.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $607.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $656.15 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MTSI stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,065,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.