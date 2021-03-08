$154.00 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post sales of $154.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $591.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.54 million to $604.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $606.03 million, with estimates ranging from $587.39 million to $623.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000.

Shares of EBC opened at $17.92 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

