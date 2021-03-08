154,928 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

