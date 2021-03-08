15,980 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

