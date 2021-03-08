1,629,467 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,629,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,924,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fifth Third Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after acquiring an additional 689,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

