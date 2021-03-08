$173.51 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $173.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.23 million and the lowest is $172.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $154.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $752.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.71 million to $762.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $826.48 million, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $846.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 636.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth $741,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

