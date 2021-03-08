196,304 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,346,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,452,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

