1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.67 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $30.67 million and $44,439.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 125.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00028898 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00214291 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.