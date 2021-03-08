1irstcoin Hits One Day Volume of $54,224.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $32.16 million and approximately $54,224.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00029025 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00202769 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000181 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

