$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Teck Resources stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

