$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,306,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

