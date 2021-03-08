$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings per share of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.56. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.24. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.