$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ES opened at $80.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

