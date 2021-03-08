$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $270,545,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

