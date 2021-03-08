203,425 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $762,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,483,400. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

