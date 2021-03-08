$218.23 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $218.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.69 million and the highest is $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $906.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.